New Tazewell Police Reports
Published 2:32 pm Thursday, May 23, 2024
The following public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others.
Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
- Charles D. Davis- Hands Free
- Ronnie Dan Jackson- Hands Free
- Randy Duffey- Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Theft of Merchandise under $1,000
- Aspen Rosenbalm- Traffic Control, Driving on a Restricted License
- Jacquelene Bolden- Warrant
- Judy Ann Moser- Theft Involving Merchandise
- Vickie L. Thompson- Speeding 53/30
- Rachel Elizabeth Cupp- Speeding 46/30
- Jerry Phelps- Stop Sign
- Jerimiah Leon Brooks- Seat Belt Violation (Driver), Registration Law
- Amanda Elizabeth Chess- Traffic Control Device, Driving with Suspended License
- Holly L. Brinkley- Hands Free (Cell Phone)
- Eddie W. Buttery II- Improper Display
- Aaron S. Winstead- Speeding 48/30, No Insurance, Unregistered Vehicle
- Heather Lane- Speeding 64/45
- Antonio Morales- Failure to Maintain Lane, Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License
- Julian Shelton- Speeding 76/45
- Matthew Kirby- Theft of Merchandise under $1,000
- Lee Brown- Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespassing
- Clifford Greer- Violation of Registration Law
- Joseph Johnson- Speeding 81/45
- Tammy England- Stop Sign, No Insurance
- Rebecca Burger- Driving on Revoked License, Violation of Registration Law, No Insurance