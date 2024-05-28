Tennessee bans transporting minors for abortion Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

A new misdemeanor of trafficking a minor for abortion will begin July 1 in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Tuesday to create the offense, which is aimed at protecting parental rights while preventing other adults from assisting a minor in circumventing Tennessee law in obtaining an abortion, Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington, told the full Senate during discussion.

The law exempts common carriers transporting passengers during regular service – such as by bus, train or airplane – and also exempts ambulance drivers.

The offense would be called abortion trafficking and can only be avoided with signed and notarized parental consent.