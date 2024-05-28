Tennessee bans transporting minors for abortion

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville. Photo by Vivian Jones / The Center Square
By Jon Styff

The Center Square

A new misdemeanor of trafficking a minor for abortion will begin July 1 in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Tuesday to create the offense, which is aimed at protecting parental rights while preventing other adults from assisting a minor in circumventing Tennessee law in obtaining an abortion, Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington, told the full Senate during discussion.

The law exempts common carriers transporting passengers during regular service – such as by bus, train or airplane – and also exempts ambulance drivers.

The offense would be called abortion trafficking and can only be avoided with signed and notarized parental consent.
Tennessee trigger law passed in 2019 went into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

