Tn. unemployment drops to all-time low
Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024
By Jon Stuff
The Center Square
The unemployment rate dropped in all 95 of Tennessee’s counties for April and all were at 4.1% or lower, according to new numbers from the state Department of Labor.
The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state is 3.1%, matching an all-time low. The nationwide rate was 3.9%.
The statewide rate is seasonally adjusted but the county rates are not.