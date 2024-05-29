Tn. unemployment drops to all-time low

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

(Screenshot of graphic sourced from The Center Square)
By Jon Stuff

The Center Square

The unemployment rate dropped in all 95 of Tennessee’s counties for April and all were at 4.1% or lower, according to new numbers from the state Department of Labor.

The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state is 3.1%, matching an all-time low. The nationwide rate was 3.9%.

The highest county rates were in Lauderdale (4.1%), Clay (4.1%) and Bledsoe (3.9%) while Williamson (2.0%) and Sevier (2.1%) had the lowest rates and Moore, Sumner, Dickson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cheatham counties sit at 2.2%.

The statewide rate is seasonally adjusted but the county rates are not.

