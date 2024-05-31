Accident in Speedwell claims life of father and son Published 2:03 pm Friday, May 31, 2024

A father and son were killed and a third person seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Back Valley Road in Speedwell on Thursday night, May 30.

According to WRIL, the accident happened near the intersection with Summit Drive.



According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda Civic driven by 34-year-old Logan Greer was traveling west on Back Valley Road when he failed to maintain his lane. He was traveling with his 15-year-old son in the vehicle. Greer then struck a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 34-year-old Olivia Bolinger head on causing significant damage to both vehicles which came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway.



Both Logan Greer and his son died in the accident. Olivia Bolinger was transported via Lifestar medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.



Responding to the scene was the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, Claiborne EMS, Lifestar, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Speedwell Fire Department.