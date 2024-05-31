Tennessee law signed blocking local red flag gun laws Published 2:02 pm Friday, May 31, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill blocking local extreme risk protection orders in Tennessee this week, less than a year after proposing a statewide ERPO.

Email newsletter signup

Senate Bill 2763 blocks any local statute regarding ERPOs from being enforced in the state.

“Permitting [a local ERPO] to happen would create chaos for gun owners and for the state and confusion for law enforcement, judges and prosecutors,” Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, said on the Senate floor.

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, said constituents have come to the state Legislature and been clear they want laws enacted to make the state safer in terms of guns.