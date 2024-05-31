Tennessee law signed blocking local red flag gun laws
Published 2:02 pm Friday, May 31, 2024
|
By Jon Styff
The Center Square
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill blocking local extreme risk protection orders in Tennessee this week, less than a year after proposing a statewide ERPO.
Senate Bill 2763 blocks any local statute regarding ERPOs from being enforced in the state.
“Permitting [a local ERPO] to happen would create chaos for gun owners and for the state and confusion for law enforcement, judges and prosecutors,” Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, said on the Senate floor.
