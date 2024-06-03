Joseph Blasco Published 4:30 pm Monday, June 3, 2024

We will all miss our brother, Joe, who left us to be with the Lord, parents, and departed sisters, Gloria and Jeanette, on May 16, 2024.

Joe was born in Newark, NJ to Guiseppe Blasco and Iole Tava. He lived in Irvington, NJ, Virginia Gardens / Miami Springs, FL, Lake Wales, FL, and New Tazewell, TN.

A graduate of Irvington High School and Florida Atlantic University, Joe taught social studies at Miami Carol City Sr. High School (FL) and Business Education & DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) at Lake Wales Sr. High School (FL).

Joe and his Mom joined the Charasmitic Catholic movement in Lake Wales, and Joe studied and eventually became an Assembly of God minister. He was caregiver to his mother after her stroke, and moved to Tennessee after her passing.

Joe served at the Claiborne County Hunger Ministry and was a member and

past President of the Wilderness Road Kiwanis Club in Harrogate, TN.

He kept busy most of the week.

Along with Florida friends Jeanne Clark and Richard and Donna Kadron, Joe joined Victory Assembly of God in New Tazewell, TN. Joe taught Sunday school and was Associaate Pastor there, faithfully supporting Pastor Mike Vandergriff over several decades.

Joe loved his dogs (Miss Becky, Joshua, Chipper, and Lucky) and a cat or two (Callie et al) and supported the Humane Society.

Never married, Joe is survived and loved by brother Richard W. Blasco and sister Mary Ann Page, nephews and nieces, cousins on both sides of his family, and church members throughout the country. He will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Victory Assembly of God, 1590 Hwy 33 South, New Tazewell TN at 11 AM Sunday June 2nd 2024. Dinner will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe’s name to the house of worship of your choice.

A second Celebration of Life will be held in Lake Wales, FL – details TBA.

Be with the Lord, Brother Joe: your work here is finished.