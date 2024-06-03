Mildred Dean Hill, 93 Published 9:30 am Monday, June 3, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mrs. Mildred Dean Hill, 93, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on May 30, 2024 peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 11, 1930 in Claiborne County, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Sherman and Lillie Dean.

She professed her faith in Christ at an early age and became a member of Big Spring Union Baptist Church. After marrying her sweetheart, George A. Hill, in 1948, she moved her membership to Forge Ridge Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member. Mildred worked diligently in her church in many positions and most recently as a Sunday School teacher and Church Clerk.

Mildred attended Lincoln Memorial University obtaining her degree in Education and taught for 29 years in the Claiborne County School System. She loved her job and especially loved each child who passed through her classroom. After retiring from the school system, she poured her love of education into teaching her women’s Sunday school class.

Email newsletter signup

Mildred is survived by her three daughters: Susan (Jim) Rowlett, Cathy (Kelly) Chumley, and Janet (Alan) Gilbert; six grandchildren: Jimmy (Kim) Rowlett, Sara (Ronnie) Metcalfe, Rachel (Aaron) Fox, Elizabeth Chumley, Alyson Gilbert, and Katherine Gilbert; seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Hayley Rowlett, Emma Metcalfe, Alexandra Chumley, Jaxon Widener, Colton and Eleanor Fox; brother, Earl Dean; and sister-in-law, Lois Dean; as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends. Mildred was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate with the funeral to begin at 7:00 pm. Her loved ones will gather at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. for procession to Greers Chapel Cemetery for burial service.

Teach me thy way, O Lord; I will walk in thy truth.

Psalm 86:11

Pallbearers: Kelly Chumley, Jim Rowlett, Alan Gilbert, Ronnie Metcalfe, Jimmy Rowlett, Aaron Fox, Nicholas Rowlett, and Johnny Massengill

Minister: John Fultz

Obituary: Rhonda Dean Fuss

Music: David and Wilma Redmond

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements