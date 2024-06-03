Springdale Missionary Baptist Church a total loss after Saturday fire Published 5:09 pm Monday, June 3, 2024

Springdale Missionary Baptist Church in Tazewell is a total loss after a fire on Saturday. The Springdale, South Claiborne, North Tazewell and Tazewell/New Tazewell fire departments all responded to the blaze, which caused the northbound lanes of U.S. 25E to be closed at Lone Mountain Road. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Springdale Missionary hosted a singing convention at their historic log church Sunday evening and has postponed vacation bible school that was scheduled for June 10-14.

The church shared the following statement in their Facebook page on Sunday:

“Your compassion and prayers have been a beacon of hope for us during this difficult time. We have decided to temporarily postpone our Bible School that is scheduled for next week as we navigate how to move forward. Thank you to the churches that have offered to host our Bible School and those that have offered supplies. We are grateful for our community.”