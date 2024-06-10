Claiborne Sheriff’s Department investigating apparent double homicide in Clairfield Published 3:46 pm Monday, June 10, 2024

On Wednesday June 5, 2024, Claiborne County Dispatch received a call of two missing men in Claiborne County. Sheriff Bob Brooks tells WRIL that deputies began searching for the men.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Friday morning the men were discovered deceased by family members at a location off Rock Creek Ridge Road at the old Kopper Glo Mine in the Clairfield community. The men had been scrapping in the area.

Sheriff Brooks says this incident is being investigated as a double homicide by Claiborne County Investigators. The names of the men and the cause of death are not being released at this time.

The bodies have been transported to Knoxville Forensics Center for autopsy.

If you have any information about this incident you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 423-626-3385. All calls will be kept confidential.