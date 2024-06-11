Kenneth Ray Foxx, 79 Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Mr. Kenneth Ray Foxx, age 79 of Maynardville was born October 25, 1944 and passed away June 8, 2024.

He attended Midway Baptist Church for over 9 years. He was the first basketball player to score 1,000 points for the Madisonville High School Tornadoes. He was a TSSAA official at the High School and College level

He was a retired electrician from the McGhee Tyson AFB.

He was a volunteer for the REC ministries.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his loving wife.

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Boyd and Edna Foxx

Brothers: Charlie, Burke, Clayton, and Boyd Jr.

Father -in-law: Eugene Moore

He is survived by his:

Wife: Janice Foxx

Son: Darrell Foxx

Mother-in-law: Fern Moore

Sisters: Lois (John Roy) Moses, and Alene Moser

Step Children: Anthony Mountain and wife, Monica, Amanda Mountain and husband, Michael Walker, and Andrea Mountain

Step Grandchild: Chasity Beasley

Step Grandchildren: Remington Mountain, Rose Mountain, Presley Cole, Paxton Cole, Austin Mountain, Dallas Boger, and Trinity Boger

Step Great Grandchildren: Logan Beasley, and Rhiannon Spires

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 11AM until 1PM in the chapel of the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home, LLC.

The funeral service will follow at 1PM with the Rev. Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Anthony Mountain officiating. Music will be provided by Chelsea Estes.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024 following the funeral service in the Fairview Cemetery

Pallbearers: Remington Mountain, Austin Mountain, Paxton Cole, Jerry Moore, Eddie Moore, and Logan Beasley

Honorary Pallbearers: Midway Baptist Church Deacons

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home, LLC