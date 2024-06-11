Kenneth Ray Foxx, 79
Mr. Kenneth Ray Foxx, age 79 of Maynardville was born October 25, 1944 and passed away June 8, 2024.
He attended Midway Baptist Church for over 9 years. He was the first basketball player to score 1,000 points for the Madisonville High School Tornadoes. He was a TSSAA official at the High School and College level
He was a retired electrician from the McGhee Tyson AFB.
He was a volunteer for the REC ministries.
He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his loving wife.
He was preceded in death by his:
Parents: Boyd and Edna Foxx
Brothers: Charlie, Burke, Clayton, and Boyd Jr.
Father -in-law: Eugene Moore
He is survived by his:
Wife: Janice Foxx
Son: Darrell Foxx
Mother-in-law: Fern Moore
Sisters: Lois (John Roy) Moses, and Alene Moser
Step Children: Anthony Mountain and wife, Monica, Amanda Mountain and husband, Michael Walker, and Andrea Mountain
Step Grandchild: Chasity Beasley
Step Grandchildren: Remington Mountain, Rose Mountain, Presley Cole, Paxton Cole, Austin Mountain, Dallas Boger, and Trinity Boger
Step Great Grandchildren: Logan Beasley, and Rhiannon Spires
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 11AM until 1PM in the chapel of the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home, LLC.
The funeral service will follow at 1PM with the Rev. Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Anthony Mountain officiating. Music will be provided by Chelsea Estes.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024 following the funeral service in the Fairview Cemetery
Pallbearers: Remington Mountain, Austin Mountain, Paxton Cole, Jerry Moore, Eddie Moore, and Logan Beasley
Honorary Pallbearers: Midway Baptist Church Deacons
Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home, LLC