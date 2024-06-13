Celebrate the great outdoors at the 3rd Annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest Published 2:07 pm Thursday, June 13, 2024

The highly anticipated Tri-State Outdoors Fest returns to the picturesque downtown of Cumberland Gap, TN on Saturday, July 20, from 9am-5pm, promising a day full of adventure, fun, and community spirit. This annual event is dedicated to promoting outdoor activities, environmental awareness, and educational opportunities while highlighting the natural beauty of the tri-state area and encouraging sustainable practices to preserve it for future generations.

This year, the festivities will kick off with a special event on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. in The Olde Church Events Center in Cumberland Gap. Free to the public, there will be an exclusive showing of Highline, a breathtaking film that showcases the adventures and experiences of long-distance hikers on Utah’s Uinta Highline Trail. This inspiring film has been shown at more than seven film festivals across the country. This is a must-see film for outdoor enthusiasts, and it will surely set the tone for an exhilarating weekend. Additionally, Benny Braden and Matt Favero, two of the hikers featured in the film, will be present for both a meet and greet and Q&A session, so come on out and learn from the pros!

The festival will feature some interactive fan favorites such as rock climbing, axe throwing, The Jeep Crew, guided hikes and seminars led by professionals in their areas, as well as the one-of-a-kind Blood, Sweat & Beers 5k hosted in collaboration with Cumberland Gap’s own Barley Made It Running Club. This year’s beer garden will be hosted by Monkeytown Brewing of Dayton, TN and will offer local musicians playing throughout the day. With an average of over 50 vendors in both 2022 and 2023, this year’s event will also be packed with outdoor retailers and nonprofits, so attendees should come ready to spend some money and learn a few things! Those in attendance can also look forward to a plethora of new interactive installments such disc golf, archery, kayaking, biking, and golfing. Even more family fun will be provided this year by Appalachian Knockerball, who will be bringing their amazing games with them from Johnson City, TN.

Another new 2024 feature that hikers won’t want to miss is a discussion panel featuring three of the current or previous holders for the Fastest Known Time for the Smokies 900 Miler within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Nancy East, Chris Ford and Benny Braden will gather together to discuss their experiences on the trails and answer questions from the crowd. This panel will take place from 1-2pm on the event’s center stage in the beer garden.

In keeping with the commitment to preserving the beauty of Cumberland Gap, the event will once again host a community cleanup on Sunday, July 21 at 9am in collaboration with Responsible Stewardship. Volunteers in 2022 and 2023 helped to collect over 5,000 pounds of waste collectively from a local waterway. This tradition invites volunteers to come together and help maintain the pristine condition of our beloved outdoor spaces.

With the entire weekend free to the public, everyone is invited to Cumberland Gap, TN for a weekend of outdoor adventure and community engagement. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor

enthusiast or a family looking for a fun day out, the Tri-State Outdoors Fest has something for everyone.

For more information, check out Tri-State Outdoors Fest on Facebook and Instagram and keep up with weekly announcements.