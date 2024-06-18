Bonnie Rose Guy, 79 Published 10:25 am Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Mrs. Bonnie Rose Guy, age 79, of Arthur, Tennessee was born on June 20, 1944, and passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Guy; parents, McKinley and Katherine Rose; sister, Mildred Joyce Doyle; brothers, Charles (Flukie) and Alfred.

She is survived by her son: Tim (Carolyn) Guy of Ida, Michigan and daughter: Jan (Mark) Brown McCrory of Northwood, Ohio. Grandsons: Steve (Jen) Brown, Derrick (Katie) Brown, Anthony (Lindsay) Guy and Michael Guy. Great Grandchildren: Jordyn Brown, Steven (Bub) Brown, Donny Brown, Jason Brown, Jackson Brown, Rylee Brown, Haley Hise, Ray Hise and Jadyn Griffith. Brothers: Marvin Rose, Ronnie (Katy) Rose and Wayne (Leeanna) Rose. Sisters: Roxie (Bob) Tuttle, Ruth (Carl) Strickler and Jenny Rose. Sister-in-law Sue Rose. And a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The graveside service and burial will be Monday June17 at 10 AM at the Greers Chapel Cemetery. The family requests everyone meet at the cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kris England

Singers: Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Singers

Pallbearers: Steve Brown, Derrick Brown, Anthony Guy, Michael Guy, Steven (Bub) Brown, Chris Rose and Matthew Rose

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her name.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.