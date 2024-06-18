Tennessee grants $17M to local municipalities to prepare sites for businesses Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee is sending $17 million in taxpayer funds to communities throughout the state to build out infrastructure on vacant sites being prepared for future businesses.

The largest grant is more than $4.5 million to Crossville for speculative building construction at Interchange Business Park.

The second largest grant is $4.5 million to Lawrence County to buy land and install water, sewer, natural gas and electrical infrastructure at the Lawrenceburg Industrial Park.

The grants are part of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Site Development Grant program, which has spent almost $100 million in grants since it began in 2016.