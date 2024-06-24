Salon Bliss opens new location in Tazewell Published 3:05 pm Monday, June 24, 2024

Salon Bliss recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location at 124 Highway 25E South in Tazewell. Pictured with members of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce and several friends and supporters are stylists Crystal Whiteaker, Samantha Mullins, Crystal Sweet, Heather Gibson and Alex Brock along with Chesnee Whiteaker who does nails and pedicures and Amanda Taylor with Taylor Made Aesthetics. Salon Bliss is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m., to noon on Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made by calling 423-526-3245.