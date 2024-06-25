Tennessee opens $750K House of Worship security grant program Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee has opened applications for security grants for organizations including churches, synagogues, temples and mosques.

The 12-month grants will be cost reimbursements grants to fund security personnel funded with $750,000 in the state budget.

“Unfortunately, houses of worship can often be soft targets,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays. “By their nature, these locations are easily accessible to large numbers of people and have limited security measures in place, which can make them vulnerable to an attack. With the Houses of Worship Security Grant, eligible organizations can hire trained security professionals who, in an emergency, can mitigate or prevent a tragedy.”

Organizations must apply for the grants before the end of July 12 using documents from Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security.