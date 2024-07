New Tazewell PD participates in CHASE Camp Published 11:20 am Friday, July 5, 2024

New Tazewell Sgt. Tyler Williams recently took part in a CHASE camp with the LMU school of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. The criminal justice professors and Sgt. Williams worked with those interested( ages 11-16) in pursuing a career in the criminal justice field. (Photos submitted)