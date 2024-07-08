4th of July fun! Published 2:39 pm Monday, July 8, 2024

The city of Harrogate celebrated the 4th of July on Thursday with an afternoon full of music, food and fun.

Mayor Troy Poore welcomed everyone to the event at Harrogate City Park and Rev. Mike Humfleet opened the day with a word of prayer.

Kids were able to enjoy inflatable water slides and free watermelon along with BBQ and shaved ice from local vendors.

Music was provided by The Powers Family, Cody Fuson, Chris Ellis and the Tennessee 90 Bluegrass Band.

(Photos by Jay Compton and Brian O’Brien)