May 25, 2018

Photo gallery: History making Panthers fall to G.P. in sub-state

By Allen Earl

Published 8:05 pm Saturday, May 19, 2018

The most impressive soccer team in the history of Claiborne County high school sports had its season ended, May 19. The regional and district champion Panthers went up against a hungry and physical Gatlinburg-Pittman team that was ready to play. With both fan bases loudly discussing the play from the bleachers, GP took a 1-0 lead and didn’t look back winning 5-0 in a match shortened by a storm containing lightning. The match was called with around six minutes remaining and the Panthers season ended. The Panthers set records with a winning streak of 15 in-a-row plus went undefeated in district and regional play and hosted a sub-state match. Fans will remember this team for years to come.

