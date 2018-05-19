Photo gallery: History making Panthers fall to G.P. in sub-state

The most impressive soccer team in the history of Claiborne County high school sports had its season ended, May 19. The regional and district champion Panthers went up against a hungry and physical Gatlinburg-Pittman team that was ready to play. With both fan bases loudly discussing the play from the bleachers, GP took a 1-0 lead and didn’t look back winning 5-0 in a match shortened by a storm containing lightning. The match was called with around six minutes remaining and the Panthers season ended. The Panthers set records with a winning streak of 15 in-a-row plus went undefeated in district and regional play and hosted a sub-state match. Fans will remember this team for years to come.