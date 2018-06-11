Forge Ridge hosts basketball camp

Forge Ridge was one of many schools holding basketball camps recently. It had been a long time since anyone could remember the Dragons holding a basketball camp, if ever, but F.R.E.S. Principal and boys basketball coach Travis Bailey thought it would be a great way to get kids out to see what basketball at Forge Ridge is all about.

“We mostly intended the camp to be for just Forge Ridge students, but we have a couple that are not from here. We thought about and decided that the camp might get a few more kids interested in the basketball program here and get some teamwork going and also teach kids to work together.” said Bailey.

“Besides education, we would like to make Forge Ridge basketball something to build around. We want our kids and community to be excited about our teams.”

There was also the chance for the girls’ team to meet their 2018-19 coach, Katherine Ferguson. The camp placed attention on properly passing, dribbling and shooting the basketball using a team-first approach.

There were 32 kids attending the camp and Forge Ridge thanks the coaches and anyone that helped for volunteering their time.