Letter to the Editor

As I reflected on several “thank you” ads from successful candidates in the 8-15-18 edition of the Claiborne Progress, I was filled with pride in our community. The gracious winners and others were all very cordial and caring of OUR right to choose whom to lead in a fair and democratic election.

I also appreciate the Claiborne Progress noted the landslide numbers of voters and acknowledged that the time for change has come. In that spirit, I want to remind Powell Valley Electric Cooperative members of another very important opportunity to vote for change. This change will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Hancock County High School in Sneedville, Tennessee.

As with each year, three of the nine PVEC Board Members are up for election. This year is different because you have a choice. You can vote for the same decision-makers that have been in place 5-10 terms, or you can vote for change. Understand that our Electric Cooperative belongs to us.

As members, we are owners. Some recent cooperative decisions have seemed not to be in the members’ best interests. Attend and vote at this year’s PVEC annual meeting. Don’t miss the opportunity to vote for another local change in the PVEC Board leadership and don’t forget to vote in the November elections either.

— Jeff Lewis