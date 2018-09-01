Photo gallery: Sunset on the 2018 Claiborne County Fair

The sun went down on the 2018 Claiborne County Fair, September 1. As the sun was setting, the tractors and trucks lined up to pull in the last event at the motor sports section of the fairgrounds. The stand was packed and there were several tractors and trucks competing to see who could deliver the sled at or near full distance. There was even a pull by the Last Responder which was an old Cadillac hearse with a giant blown motor sticking out the hood. The 2018 fair shut the lights out on what was by all means an outstanding week of fair fun. The entire Claiborne County Fair Association would like to thank all who participated, worked or visited this year’s fair.