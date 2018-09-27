LMU to hold 23rd annual dog show

The 23rd Annual Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Veterinary Medical Technology Dog Show will take place on September 29 at the Arrow B Ranch Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (Flanary Bridge Road) in Jonesville, Virginia.

Registration for entries into the dog show begins at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m. The entry fee is $5 for the first class and $2 for each additional class. Classes include: costume class, best senior dog, best mixed breed, best toy breed, best trick/obedience, best puppy, best hound and best in show. All dogs must be on a leash and puppies must be 12 weeks old or older. All dogs must also have proof of vaccination.

Admission fee into the Arrow B Ranch Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is $8 per person, and the dog show is free to attend and watch with your entry. For more information about the event, contact Autumn Staley, president of the LMU Vet Tech Club at autumn.staley@LMUnet.edu or Kelsey Albright, vice president of the LMU Vet Tech Club at kelsey.albright@LMUnet.edu.

