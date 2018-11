SMMS varsity boys and girls battled Jefferson and the Lady Eagles went home with the win at 22-17 while the Blue Devils boys team won 44-39 against a very good Eagles team. Aiden Goins dropped in 36 of the Blue Devil’s 44 points. Here are some photos from the varsity games, please enjoy. The Claiborne Progress will have more on these games on the website and in next week’s print edition.