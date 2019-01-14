Claiborne Fugitive Arrested in Pineville
A Claiborne County man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child was arrested in Pineville on Friday.
Matthew Franklin Fisher, 31, was taken into custody after detectives from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities in Kentucky that there was a warrant for his arrest.
The warrant is for Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-518 on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The warrant states that the activity is alleged to have occurred from May 25, 2012 to March 21, 2018.
Fisher remains behind bars in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Claiborne County.