Claiborne Fugitive Arrested in Pineville

A Claiborne County man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child was arrested in Pineville on Friday.

Matthew Franklin Fisher, 31, was taken into custody after detectives from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities in Kentucky that there was a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant is for Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-518 on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The warrant states that the activity is alleged to have occurred from May 25, 2012 to March 21, 2018.

Fisher remains behind bars in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Claiborne County.