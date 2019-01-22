For the Record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

CLAIBORNE CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jesse Aaron Gilbert-rape of a child, incest

William T. Welch-domestic assault, failure to appear for the casual exchange of a schedule IV drug

Steven Robert Stilson-felony possession of counterfeit money, criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer, criminal simulation

Tammy Michelle Atkins-fraud, forgery, theft of property

Jason Lewis Norton-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

Micah Jeremiah Medley-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

Benjamin Kyle Hoskins-driving under the influence

Pansy Sheckles-outstanding child support attachment, driving on a revoked license (second offense), capias/bench warrant for resisting stop, search, arrest

George Houston Brewer-capias/bench warrant for assault, resisting stop, halt, frisk, manufacture, sell, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and a schedule III drug, casual exchange, theft and driving on a revoked license

Derek A. Seal-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while driving under the influence, casual exchange of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, new charge of driving on a suspended license

Cynthia Ann Sharp-capias/bench warrant for leaving a child unattended inside a motor vehicle, violation of probation for theft over $10,000

Sharon Kaye Hunley-capias/bench warrant for accessory after the fact, failure to appear for driving under the influence and for violations of the seat belt, registration and driver’s license laws

Mathew Tyler Melton-capias/bench warrant for a drug related probation violation, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana

Wayne Leroy Long-violation of probation for possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI drugs, evading arrest and violation of the financial responsibility law

Roy Linered Johnson-violation of probation for failure to report to probation officer

Ronald Gene Adkins-failure to appear for speeding and violation of the financial responsibility law

Mitchell Collins-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law (driver)

Amy Lynn Luchini-failure to appear for violations of the registration, financial responsibility and driver’s license (30 day address change) laws

Terry Lee Martin-possession of methamphetamine, use of an offroad vehicle on highway

Sarah Elizabeth Cupp-possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the light law

Marlena Simpson-theft of merchandise (shoplifting), failure to appear for the violations of the reistration (must carry), financial responsibility and window tinting laws

William T. Abbott-disorderly conduct

Bailey Myranna Karr-disorderly conduct

NEW TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Lee Oakley Ramsey-domestic assault

Anna M. Mullins-leaving a child unattended inside a motor vehicle

Wayne Joseph Frazee-possession of a counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation for resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Tyler DeWayne Haley-possession of methamphetamine, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, suboxone and gabapentin for sell and delivery, possession of clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, impeding traffic

Hurlen J. Couch-driving under the influence (second offense), theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), driving on a revoked license (second offense)

Robert Michael Mosher-speeding 37/20 (inside a school zone), violation of the light law

Terry Lynn Yoder-speeding 42/20 (inside a school zone)

Bailey Martin Fannon-speeding 54/30

Ruth Krishianti Utami Dray-speeding 67/45

Ann Marie Margaret O’Connell-speeding 64/45

Jarod Jacson Nunnelley-speeding 64/45

Amber F. Hinkle-speeding 62/45

Paul Jeffery Wilder-speeding 62/45

Joshua Lynn Roy-speeding 61/45

Deanna L. Davis-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

Hunter W. Newcomb-violation of the light law

Duane D. Beltz-violation of probation (from Campbell Co.)

Kayla N. Gilbert-driving on a revoked license

Joshua G. Anthony-driving on a suspended license

Crystal Lynn Epperson-violation of the driver’s license law (expired)

Corby Pilcher-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Rodney Ralph Miller-violation of the registration law

Jason M. Carroll-violation of the registration law

Maudy M. Ison-violation of the financial responsibility law

Joshua Lynn Ray-violation of the financial responsibility law

Kathryn M. Kitts-violation of the financial responsibility law

TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Patrick Jason Wagoner-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

Joshua A. Wray-tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine

Morgan Shea Ray-forgery under $1,000

David Floyd Divine-revoked bond, possession of a schedule II (methamphetamine and a schedule V drugs

Edward Alexander Stevenson-possession of a schedule V drug

Matthew David King-violation of community corrections

Lori Suzane Stevenson-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule III drug, violation of probation for failure of a drug screening for oxycodone, possession of a schedule III drug and nonpayment of court costs and fines

Tiffany A. Slezak-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule IV drug, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Amber Malone-violation of probation for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Roger Alford Ball-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

Carrie A. Howard-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Tiffany Partin-speeding 64/45, violation of the driver’s license law (failure to carry)

Dalton Ray Middleton-speeding 75/45

Caroline O. Cavin-speeding 69/45

Johnathon Keith-speeding 67/45 (commercial vehicle)

Tex Reed Barrett Jr.-speeding 67/45 (commercial vehicle)

Gregg S. Miller-speeding 67/45

Glenda Pauline Seal-speeding 67/45

Emma Collins-speeding 66/45

Vickie Camilli-speeding 65/45

Courtney Smith-speeding 64/45

Terrell Glenn Loving-speeding 64/45

Terrence P. Link-speeding 64/45

Chelsea Bryant-speeding 53/35

Antwian Brifford-speeding 63/45

Leah Faith Patterson-speeding 62/45

Jennie E. Johnson-speeding 60/45

Paige Brianna Murphy-violation of the seat belt law (eighth offense)

Melissa Poore-violation of the traffic control device law, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Timmy Ray-violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

Amy Cook-violations of the traffic control device, registration and driver’s license (failure to change address) laws

Jason Paul Whitaker-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus stop sign)

Hannah M. Short-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic signal)

William Mack Barnett-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic signal)

Andrew Hopson-violation of the traffic control device law

Jackie Phelps-violation of the traffic control device law

Jessica M. Miracle-violations of the open container and registration (improper display of plates) laws, driving on a revoked license

Dora Leigh McCoy-violations of the driver’s license and registration laws

Kenneth Fred Nichols-violations of the registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws

Hubert J. Napier-violation of the registration law

Rebecca LeAnn Richardson-violation of the financial responsibility law

TENNESSEE HWY. PATROL

William Frank Lucas-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration, financial responsibility and window tinting laws, capias/bench warrant for a probation violation