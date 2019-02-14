Photo gallery: 2018-19 BRAC play-in games, Lady Black Knights and Panthers advance

The 2018-19 BRAC District 2AA play-in games happened February 14 at CHS. The Chuckey-Doak girls and the Cumberland Gap boys played their way into the tournament. The Lady Black Knights upset West Greene 39-37 and the Panthers defeated rival Claiborne 75-62. Both move on to tournament action February 15. The Lady Knights will play Greeneville and the Panthers will play Grainger County. Also in action will be the Claiborne High School Lady Bulldogs battling rival Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.