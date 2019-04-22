Jennifer Kay Neal remembered

Jennifer (Jenny) Kay Neal was a loved mother, daughter, sibling and was also loved by the many involved in the day-to-day activities of the New Tazewell Little League and New Tazewell Christian Fellowship softball league. She sadly fell ill and passed away a few weeks ago.

Neal was quick to help do all kinds of activities and duties, from helping in concessions to keeping score and even helping schedule games and more. Neal also helped coordinate information with the local media, becoming a great source relied upon by the Claiborne Progress.

Many people respected her work ethic and passion for the youth. New Tazewell Little League President Gary Brooks Jr. said this about Neal, “Jennifer Neal was a dear friend of mine. She was a tremendous asset to New Tazewell Little League. She held many positions on the New Tazewell Little League Board of Directors over the years and most important to us all as secretary and player agent.

“Ms. Jenny was also the Vice President and Secretary of New Tazewell Christian Fellowship Softball League. She loved the game as much as any of us and will truly be greatly missed.”

New Tazewell Little League veteran umpire Lawrence Gallagher said this, “Jenny was a good person (who was) always there for the little league. If you needed something done, she was there for you.”

Jenny Neal did a tremendous amount of work for the New Tazewell Little League and CFSL, and although she will be missed greatly her contributions to youth sports in the area will never be forgotten.