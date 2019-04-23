Panthers shut out at home by Grizzlies

Grainger County High School brought its baseball team into the land of the Panthers on April 16. The weather was sunny with a few gusts of wind but overall a great day for baseball. Cumberland Gap travelled to Grainger April 15 but fell by the final score of 10-0. The Panthers knew that to win this game they would have to hit the ball consistently.

Pitching was tough for young Jeremiah Cannon early on, but he settled down and threw several nasty pitches that had the Grizzlies guessing.

Grainger saw the ball well during the first two innings scoring four during the opening inning and two during the second.

Cumberland Gap struggled at the plate and went down in order during their first two trips to the plate.

Ethen Ramsey got the first hit for the Panthers during the third inning followed by a single from Holden McDaniel, but with one out Grainger doubled up on a ball from Noah Robertson for the second and third out.

Grainger left a runner stranded in the top of the fourth, but the Gap once again did not capitalize on the opportunity to gain ground as they went down in order again.

Leading 6-0, Grainger was looking for insurance runs at this point and were able to add one, making the score 7-0.

The Panthers’ bats were silent during the bottom of the fifth as they again were three up, three down.

Peyton Wilder went to the mound to relieve Cannon after one Grainger hitter in the top of the seventh.

Neither team produced a run for the remainder of the contest, but Wilder did reach base during the Panthers final at-bat on a base on balls. The final score was 7-0 with the Grizzlies getting back-to-back shutouts over the Panthers.