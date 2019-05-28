Gap water earns 100 percent rating

The town of Cumberland Gap has had its ups and downs with its water system. Major leaks and other problems have been a cause for concern over the last few years.

The town recently received some good news, however. The Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Water Resources has given its stamp of approval on the water system. In fact, the town has retained its “approved” category with a 100 percent rating.

In accordance with the Sanitary Survey Manual, Cumberland Gap water earned 421 out of a possible 421 points.

Town officials and residents are handing the credit to those who worked tirelessly to bring the impressive score into fruition. Jesse Thompson, wastewater treatment plant operator, and Ray Paul, town maintenance supervisor, were given kudos as they continue to provide quality service to nearly 500 customers.

In other action, the town is gearing up for the tourism season with a variety of special events. The Artists’ Cooperative Art Extravaganza is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1.

It’s never too early to make plans for the autumn tourist season. There are three events scheduled just in the month of October, beginning with the Harvest Moon Festival on Oct. 12.

Tourists from around the country have been known to attend the Genealogy Jamboree, set for Oct. 18-19. And, the popular Pumpkin Lights, which coincides with the town Halloween festivities, will be held on Oct. 29-31.

The next regular monthly meeting of the board of Mayor and Alderman will occur on June 3, beginning at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend these informative meetings.