Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative Head Start/Early Head Start announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible participants served at the following site(s):

• Child Development Head Start/Early Head Start – 775 Blue Top Road, Tazewell;

• Clairfield Head Start – 6366 Highway 90, Clairfield;

• Ellen Myers Head Start – 305 Nettleton Road, Cumberland Gap;

• SMMS Head Start – 450 Brown Street, Tazewell;

• Springdale Head Start – 1917 Highway 25E, South, Tazewell;

• TNT Head Start – 497 Davis Drive, New Tazewell.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at hhttp://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any UŞDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjunction, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.