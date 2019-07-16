Letter to the Editor
I want to help someone concerning your faith. I am a person that tries to understand things that happen. God is teaching me that all things work together for good. We read in the Bible God will give us the strength to face these situations. I like the song “God Will Take Us Through The Fire.” If you are struggling to keep your faith, when the time comes God will give you the strength you need.
— Josephine Patterson
You Might Like
Letter to the Editor
Let’s talk about life. We all want to be happy. A person has to be saved before true happiness comes... read more