July 16, 2019

Letter to the Editor

By Staff Reports

Published 10:23 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019

I want to help someone concerning your faith. I am a person that tries to understand things that happen. God is teaching me that all things work together for good. We read in the Bible God will give us the strength to face these situations. I like the song “God Will Take Us Through The Fire.” If you are struggling to keep your faith, when the time comes God will give you the strength you need.

— Josephine Patterson

