Photo gallery: Claiborne County Fair, Day 1

Claiborne County Fair – Angel and John Young, owners of Forever Young Amusements, gave back to the Claiborne County community August 26 by giving free admission to area nursing homes, Clinch Mountain Industries and to the senior citizens. The weather was a bit damp but it didn’t stop people of all ages from having a great time. Tonight’s activities included the Youth Dairy Show, Steve Gulley and Friends playing gospel and bluegrass on the newly named Larry Carter Stage and of course the rides, Bingo and delicious fair foods. Here are a few photos from day one, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition. Tomorrow’s activities include the sheep show, lawnmower pull and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.