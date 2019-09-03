Good for You

Courtesy photo

Carl Nichols lives and breathes tourism. He is the driving force behind much of what our county realizes in tourism dollars. Nichols, who is the CEO/president of the Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association, is shown moments after accepting the 2018 Tennessee Destination Marketing Organization of the Year Award from the Tennessee Tourism & Hospitality Association. Nichols is also the recipient of the 2013 Chuck Davis Tourism Award for outstanding tourism development. The award was presented to him by the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council for his work in developing the White Lightning Festival into one of the top events in the Southeast. He is also a successful real estate instructor for his Excel Real Estate School and a licensed broker/owner of the Realty Group, located in New Tazewell. Prior to getting into tourism, Nichols spent many years teaching in the Claiborne school system. The Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association is a tourism clearinghouse for 10 adjacent counties in three states that include Claiborne and Union in Tennessee, Bell and Harlan in Kentucky and Lee in Virginia.