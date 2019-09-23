Photo gallery: CHS JV versus Union County

Claiborne varsity have the week off but the junior varsity played Union County, September 23. Junior varsity games are all about learning. The players learn and the coaching staff does as well. Union County came into town and loaded the buses with a 28-7 victory. Claiborne was able to drive the ball but it seemed mistakes would take away the scoring opportunity. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.