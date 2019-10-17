Photo gallery: Lady Panthers defeat Oliver Springs, move on to district title game
The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers will be traveling October 17 to battle nemesis Oneida with the district title up for grabs. The Panthers had one main goal this season and it was to be champions and represent Cumberland Gap in the state tournament. The first step was taken October 15 with a win over Oliver Springs to advance to the title game. Here are a few photos from the game courtesy of Kim Barnett, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition. Good luck this evening.
