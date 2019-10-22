October 23, 2019

Training Day

By Allen Earl

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Local firefighters from area fire departments went through training Oct. 15. Tazewell- New Tazewell Fire Department had the house and invited Springdale, South Claiborne and North Tazewell departments.

Training included ladder deployment and choosing proper ladder type. Also covered was search and rescue plus breaching walls. More training is scheduled for next week as well. Training is done several times a year to promote safety and improve overall firefighting skills.

Print Article