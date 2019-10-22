Training Day
Local firefighters from area fire departments went through training Oct. 15. Tazewell- New Tazewell Fire Department had the house and invited Springdale, South Claiborne and North Tazewell departments.
Training included ladder deployment and choosing proper ladder type. Also covered was search and rescue plus breaching walls. More training is scheduled for next week as well. Training is done several times a year to promote safety and improve overall firefighting skills.
