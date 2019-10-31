Bulldogs football still working for the community
The Claiborne Bulldogs football team has one game remaining on the 2019 season but their dedication to community service is still going strong.
Once again, they visited area schools and read to the young students. Pictured is Ethan Poore, Greg Goins and James Satkowski with some of the Alpha School students. Claiborne High and the football program has been trying to instill a positive attitude towards helping out the community.
