November 1, 2019

Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress

Members of the CHS football team read to the students of the Alpha School.

Bulldogs football still working for the community

By Allen Earl

Published 7:04 am Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Claiborne Bulldogs football team has one game remaining on the 2019 season but their dedication to community service is still going strong.

Once again, they visited area schools and read to the young students. Pictured is Ethan Poore, Greg Goins and James Satkowski with some of the Alpha School students. Claiborne High and the football program has been trying to instill a positive attitude towards helping out the community.

Print Article