Speedwell man recognized for helping send student to college

Courtesy photo

Representatives from the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 is shown giving David “Pudge” Russell a token of appreciation for his support of the Lodge’s Scholarship Fund. Each year, a high school senior is chosen as a recipient of a scholarship, which is sponsored in part by Russell who spearheads a music festival each year at his place of business in Speedwell. All the festival proceeds go to the Scholarship Fund. Pictured from the left are: Worshipful Master Gary Mayes, David Pudge Russell and Treasurer Bill Sowder.