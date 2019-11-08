Burchett launches vets history project

Congressman Tim Burchett was one among those attending the East TN Military Affairs Council Veterans’ Appreciation & Awards Luncheon, held in Knoxville earlier today. While there, Burchett announced that his Knoxville office is partnering with the Library of Congress to preserve veterans’ stories through the Veterans History Project.

“I’m proud to partner with the Library of Congress on this initiative. My father served in the Pacific during World War II, and I can remember him telling stories about his fellow Marines and the sacrifices they made on Okinawa and Peleliu,” said Congressman Burchett. “It’s important to collect and preserve these personal stories, and the Veterans History Project gives us that opportunity.”

The Veterans History Project was created in 2000 by the United States Congress to collect, preserve and make accessible the firsthand accounts of U.S. military veterans so future generations can learn from their experiences and better understand the realities of war. The Veterans History Project is open to all military veterans and Gold Star Family members age 18 and older.

In addition to audio and video-recorded oral history interviews, the Veterans History Project collects memoirs and collections of original photographs, letters, diaries, maps and other historical documents from veterans who served in the U.S. armed services from World War I through the present. These materials are then made accessible through a national archive.

Those interested in participating in or learning more about the program can call the Knoxville office at 865-523-3772, visit https://burchett.house.gov/services/veterans-history-project or email Pat.Gibson@mail.house.gov.