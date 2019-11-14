The Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project begins Monday, with local churches working along with others throughout the nation and Samaritan’s Purse to fill donation boxes destined for children in needy areas this Christmas.

Every year, Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week (Nov. 18-22) takes place the third week in November when nearly 5,000 drop-off locations are open across the country.

According to the Samaritan’s Purse website at https://www.samaritanspurse.org,” Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Desired donations include small toys, jewelry, socks, stuffed animals, school supplies and other items which will become Christmas gifts in countries throughout the world.

According to the website, certain items cannot be accepted. Unacceptable items include candy, toothpaste, gum, used or damaged items, war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures, chocolate or food, seeds, fruit rolls or other fruit snacks, drink mixes (powdered or liquid), liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers and aerosol cans.

This year marks the 26th year for Operation Christmas Child.

Locally, you may drop off boxes at:

• Clear Creek Bible College/Family Life Community Center, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville. Hours of operation include: Nov. 18-22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Nov. 23-24, 1 to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to noon.

• Midway Baptist Church, 905 Yoakum Avenue, New Tazewell. Hours of operation include: Nov. 18-22, 7 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 25, 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.