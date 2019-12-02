December 2, 2019

Claiborne Progress changes office hours

By Staff Reports

Published 4:54 pm Monday, December 2, 2019

Beginning Dec. 1, the Claiborne Progress will be operating on new office hours. The office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m. Thank you for your cooperation as we begin to transition to this new office schedule.

