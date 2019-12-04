Livesay JV wins both games against SMMS

December 3 was the date for the big rivalry set of basketball games between H.Y. Livesay and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School. SMMS and HY has been a great series since the two teams began playing each other many years ago but as of late the Eagles and Lady Eagles have had the edge.

The junior varsity teams played first with the Lady Eagles and Lady Blue Devils tipping off at 5:00.

The Lady Eagles scored six points during the opening period to the Lady Blue Devils’ single point. During the second period it was more of the same. Using defensive pressure, HY shot on out to a 16-1 halftime lead. During the third period SMMS played better but were still down 24-3. HY rolled on out to a 32-3 victory.

Jayla Bailey led the Lady Eagles with 12, J. Hayes had eight along with B. Hollin and A. Smith finished with two points. Jossilyn Robbins led SMMS with two and Jaylen Pressnell had one point.

Next on the floor was the junior varsity boys and when the ball was tipped off HY ran off to a 12-0 lead. The second period belonged to the Eagles as well. The scoring slowed down but the led at the half 17-0. The Eagles kept putting the ball in the basket during the third period and the Blue Devils simply only needed a basket. The score was 26-0 after three periods. The Eagles went on to win 28-0 in a rare basketball shutout. HY was co-led by Jonny Wilder with seven along with Jed Bailey. Kole Carter had six. Neil Bunch had four, Eli Reed and Cole Honeycutt both had two.