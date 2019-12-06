Bulldogs down Eagles

The Bulldogs hosted Gibbs, December 3, at Claiborne High School. Claiborne had been playing some great non-district opponents and had played well against all of them. Gibbs was just another good team next in line. The Bulldogs were able to get a win in a very close game by the final score of 51-55.

Claiborne outscored Gibbs 10-8 during the opening period in part due to a fast start by CHS standout Kade Beeler and newcomer Aiden Goins. Blaine Caylor helped Claiborne stay ahead by putting seven points on the board. At the half Claiborne led 24-21.

Goins accounted for the Bulldogs’ scoring during the third period by placing seven on the board but the visiting Eagles had took the lead away 35-31.

The Bulldogs were not to be denied during the final period as Daniel Atkins came to life and dropped in six points, Beeler added four, Jacob Williams had two and Goins dropped in 12 plus went a perfect 6-6 at the stripe to help close Gibbs out. Goins had a game high 26 points and went 7-7 for the game at the charity stripe. Beeler had 10 against the Eagles. Atkins finished with eight points, Caylor had seven, Jacob Williams and Braden Williams had two points each completing the total. Dawson Warwick had 19 for the Eagles and Mikey Robinson had 10.

When asked what happened to his team during the third period Claiborne Head Coach Corey said this, “We took some ill advised shots along with turnovers. Gibbs did a good job of controlling tempo as well. I’m always happy with a win. On a night a night where we didn’t play our best game offensively, we still found a way to win.”