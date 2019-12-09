Photo gallery: JV basketball tournament begins

The 2019 Claiborne County junior varsity basketball tournament began, December 9, at Powell Valley Middle School. Forge Ridge defeated Midway 32-17 in a girl’s game to start the tournament followed by Springdale boy’s versus Clairfield. Springdale won 36-10. The final game was H.Y. Livesay and Clairfield girl’s. Livesay won 39-8. Here are a few photos from the game action. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.