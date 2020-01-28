Davenport joins Realty Group as Affiliate Broker

Photo submitted

The Realty Group of New Tazewell has a new broker. Lisa Davenport is an Affiliate Broker for the company. “As a real estate professional, my business is built on: dedication, communication, determination and trust,” said Davenport. “Just as the real estate industry evolves to become more innovative and efficient, I too, will continue to do so. As a native of southeast Kentucky all of my life, my knowledge of the areas geography can assist you with all of your Real Estate endeavors.”

To contact Davenport, you can call 606-269-7920.