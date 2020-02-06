CTE Fair a success at Claiborne High School
On Friday January 24, 2020 Claiborne High School hosted its first Career and Technical Education fair (formerly known as vocational). Around 185 eighth grade students from Soldier’s Memorial Middle School and Midway Elementary School toured and received information about the CTE career classes so students will be better prepared to select classes of interest to them. Teachers and students alike believed the event was a success and plans are already being made to continue the event in the future.
