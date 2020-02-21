February 23, 2020

Photo gallery: 2 AA – District tournament, Panthers defeat Buffaloes

By Allen Earl

Published 10:20 pm Friday, February 21, 2020

Cumberland Gap took down West Greene during the first round of the district tournament, February 21 at Grainger High School. Nate Fuson led the Panthers in scoring with 16 as the Panthers won the game 45-43. Here are a few photos from the exciting game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.

