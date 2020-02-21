Photo gallery: 2 AA – District tournament, Panthers defeat Buffaloes
Cumberland Gap took down West Greene during the first round of the district tournament, February 21 at Grainger High School. Nate Fuson led the Panthers in scoring with 16 as the Panthers won the game 45-43. Here are a few photos from the exciting game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
You Might Like
Kayla Pritchard signs to dance with University of Cumberlands
Kayla Pritchard has been a dancer since she was in middle school and February 18, Pritchard signed to further her... read more