Claiborne Corvette owners prepare for 2020 Expo

The 43rd Annual Corvette Expo in the Smokies will be the destination of Corvette owners from all over the United States including Claiborne County, March 20-21. Corvette owners will take their classic vehicles to the LeConte Center located at 2986 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge for a weekend of Corvette fun.

The show as always features a park and show, vendors, swap meet, Diamond Awards Show, NCRS judging, the Corvettes Cruise the Smokies on Friday the 20th and more.

WWE superstar Daniel Moinet known as Summer Rae in the ring will join another former WWE wrestler Tenille Dashwood in signing free posters for their fans as well as Miss Corvette Expo 2020, Logan Murell. Murell is also a Riser House recording artist.

The Expo will have hundreds of Corvettes on the outside plus outstanding top of the line Corvettes inside. There is something for everyone making it very family friendly. The event features free parking for spectators and free parking for Corvettes with paid admission. Admission is $12 per person and vendor space is sold out as well as all the booths inside the venue. Times are 9am to 5pm. The 2019 event was the largest ever and this year is expected to surpass it.

Event planners invite everyone down to see the new Corvette C-8 plus all the classics.

More information can be found on www.corvetteexpo.com and on the Corvette Expo Facebook page.