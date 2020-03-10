Cupp delivers no hitter as CHS downs Lady Buffs

Claiborne softball welcomed the Lady Buffaloes into town for district softball action. The weather was near perfect when the two teams took the diamond and Claiborne performed well at the plate and finished with a 12 run shutout victory.

It all began with a Lillie Cox and her two RBI double during the first inning. Great plate appearances at the plate from Gretchen Jones, Kaylee Cox, Lillie Cox, Maddie Lynch, Kinlea Buis and Skylar Cook during the third inning helped the Lady Bulldogs plate six runs and extend their lead.

In total, Claiborne plated 12 runs and gave up zero in large part due to an outstanding effort from Rachel Cupp. All Cupp did in the circle was toss a no-no. She pitched five innings and didn’t allow a hit, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

After the game Coach Steven Cupp said this to his team, “Good job girls but one thing we can’t do is to take our competition lightly. We must play our best no matter who we play. I am pleased with the energy and the way you played.”

Claiborne moved on in the schedule with momentum with the hopes it will continue long enough to challenge others for a district championship.