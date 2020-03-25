PBS to partner with TN schools

The Public Broadcasting System (PBS) of east Tennessee is joining other Tennessee PBS stations and the Tennessee Department of Education to provide daily instructional content for Tennessee students during COVID-19 school closures. This new initiative will provide all students with access to daily learning opportunities right in their own homes.

Starting April 6, East Tennessee PBS, along with Tennessee’s other five PBS stations, will deliver 2 hours of programming with high-quality instructional content from running from 10 a.m. to noon CST. Four hours of content will also be streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or recorded.

The content will be developed and provided by Tennessee educators in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education. The content meets a critical need to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities, regardless of whether their home has internet connectivity or capable devices.

“This is an incredible example of Tennesseans coming together to support kids,” said Penny Schwinn, Education Commissioner. “We are so thrilled to be partnering with PBS stations across the state to make high-quality instructional content available to all students so they can continue learning during school closures. Families and students are hungry for content right now, and we are grateful our local stations have stepped up to help fill this need.”

The statewide partnership builds on the work many of Tennessee’s public TV stations have already been doing with local districts to provide instructional programming during school closures.

“Tennessee’s Public Television Stations are committed to serving the citizens of Tennessee and look forward to working with the Tennessee Department of Education during this challenging time to provide instructional educational programs to the students of our state,” said Vickie Lawson, Chairman of Tennessee Public Television Council and President of East Tennessee PBS. “This partnership is another example of Tennessee’s Public Television Stations willingness to serve when needed.”

This new partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education will work to meet East Tennessee PBS’ mission of ensuring every child is inspired and educated, regardless of their circumstances. The programming will help ensure students without access to the internet or other instructional materials will still have access to high quality instruction during these school closures.

For decades, PBS has been committed to inspiring and educating students for decades and, now more than ever, those services are critical.

For additional Tennessee Department of Education guidance related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html.